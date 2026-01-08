Confidence Aktie
Stock Market Today, Jan. 8: Ford Rises After Analyst Upgrade Boosts Confidence in Turnaround
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), a maker of automobiles and commercial vehicles, closed Thursday's session at $14.40, up 4.80%. Ford Motor Company IPO'd in 1972 and has grown 563% since going public. Trading volume reached 145.2 million shares, about 71% above its three-month average of 84.6 million shares.Thursday's action is centered on Ford’s analyst upgrade and its CES driver-assistance roadmap. Investors are watching upcoming Q4 results to gauge execution on EV and software plans. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) finished flat at 6,921, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.44% to 23,480. Within the Automotive industry peers, General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) rose 3.89% and 0.70%, respectively, as investors weigh hybrid demand trends and competitive EV positioning.Ford stock surged to a new 52-week high today after an analyst upgrade and a well-received presentation at the recent CES convention in Las Vegas. Piper Sandler upgraded Ford to the equivalent of a buy rating, raising its price target from $11 to $16. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
