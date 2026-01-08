Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
09.01.2026 00:00:16
Stock Market Today, Jan. 8: Nvidia Slides as AI Demand Forecasts Top $500 Billion
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), a GPU and AI solutions leader, closed Thursday's session at $185, down 2.17%. Nvidia IPO'd in 1999 and has grown an astounding 450,934% since going public. Trading volume reached 163.5 million shares, coming in nearly 12% below versus its three-month average of 185.9 million shares.Thursday's move followed commentary on AI demand potentially topping $500 billion through 2026 and renewed focus on H200 access to China. Investors are also watching Nvidia's data center growth and AI chip demand next. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) finished flat at 6,921, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.44% to 23,480. Among Semiconductors peers, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) fell 2.54% and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) declined 3.57%, leaving leading chipmakers under pressure despite strong AI server and data center narratives.Nvidia has been the AI bellwether, and perhaps investors are looking to diversify in the space. Yet the runway for Nvidia's growth to continue still appears long. Nvidia's CFO, Colette Kress, said at an investor event that AI product demand from the company through 2026 could exceed $500 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!