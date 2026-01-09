Applied Digital Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3DHHB / ISIN: US0381692070
|
09.01.2026 23:44:24
Stock Market Today, Jan. 9: Applied Digital Jumps as Investors Reprice AI Infrastructure Growth
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), a next-generation AI data center operator, closed Friday’s session at $37.68, up 17.97%. Applied Digital IPO'd in 2022 and has grown 677% since going public. Trading volume reached 85.5 million shares, coming in about 165% above versus its three-month average of 32.2 million shares.Friday’s action reflected investors responding to Applied Digital’s fiscal Q2 AI-driven revenue surge, ongoing hyperscaler lease discussions, and fresh analyst upgrades. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) added 0.64% to close at 6,966, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rose 0.81% to finish at 23,671. Within Internet Services and Infrastructure, industry peers Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) gained 2.36% and 3.67%, respectively, as investors weighed expanding AI infrastructure partnerships and record AI-related bookings.Applied Digital shares surged nearly 18% as investors focused on accelerating AI-driven revenue and improving contract visibility. A roughly 250% year-over-year increase in Q2 revenue marks a clear transition from speculative buildout to active deployment of AI infrastructure.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Applied Digital Corporation Registered Shs
|
06.01.26
|Ausblick: Applied Digital verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.12.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Applied Digital öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.10.25
|Ausblick: Applied Digital mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.07.25