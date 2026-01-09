Rocket Companies Aktie

Rocket Companies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P9R6 / ISIN: US77311W1018

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.01.2026 22:47:52

Stock Market Today, Jan. 9: Rocket Companies Surges After Trump Floats $200 Billion Mortgage Bond Purchase Plan

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT), a mortgage and real estate-focused fintech platform, closed Friday’s session at $23.29, up 9.65%. Rocket Companies IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 8% since going public. Trading volume reached 69.9 million shares, about 111% above its three-month average of 33.4 million shares.Friday’s trading saw housing-sensitive names react to President Donald Trump’s floated $200 billion mortgage-bond purchase plan, and investors are watching how lower borrowing costs could affect mortgage originations. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.65% to 6,966, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.81% to close at 23,671. Within mortgage finance industry peers, PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) climbed 6.41% and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) edged up 0.66%, reflecting broader optimism around potential policy support for housing credit.Rocket Companies hit a new 52-week high following President Trump's proposed mortgage-bond purchase, meant to combat high home prices. Investors piling into the stock is an indication that the move could loosen the tight housing market and potentially lead to lower mortgage rates. Today's stock movement was also impacted by , with call contracts seeing volume 53% above normal. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rocket Companies

mehr Nachrichten