CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
01.07.2026 23:33:13
Stock Market Today, July 1: CoreWeave Stock Tumbles as Meta Cloud Report Raises Customer Concerns
CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV), a specialized AI cloud infrastructure provider, closed at $85.69, down 13.92%. Shares fell after a Bloomberg report said Meta Platforms plans to expand into cloud infrastructure, raising competition concerns for AI infrastructure providers. Investors are now watching whether CoreWeave’s backlog and customer relationships will absorb the pressure.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.22% to 7,483.23, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) dropped 0.66% to 26,040. Within AI cloud infrastructure and specialized GPU compute services, Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) slid 17.01% to $229.18 and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) declined 5.73% to $27.65 as traders reassessed competition in the AI infrastructure trade.CoreWeave shares fell after reports that Meta Platforms could start a cloud business to sell extra AI computing power, which would mean more competition for companies like CoreWeave. The report was especially relevant for CoreWeave because Meta is already a major customer. Now, investors are less worried about general cloud competition and more interested in whether large AI buyers will eventually manage or profit from their own computing resources.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|
01.07.26
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Gerüchte zu Cloud-Plan treibt Meta - CoreWeave sacken ab (dpa-AFX)
|
01.07.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt letztendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Meta auf 'Buy' - Ziel 825 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
01.07.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Mittwochnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Mittwochmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 am Mittwochmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)