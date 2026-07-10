SK hynix Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070
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10.07.2026 23:05:05
Stock Market Today, July 10: Markets Edge Higher and SK Hynix Soars on Debut
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 0.42% to 7,575.39 as it neared a weekly gain, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.29% to 26,281.61 amid record tech insider buying, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) added 0.29% to $52,637.01, supported by broad-based buying in banking shares.Gold prices fell 0.47% to $4,112.62 an an ounce, and the 10-Year Treasury yield gained 0.02% to 4.56%. Most sectors finished in the green, with communications and financial services stocks leading the gainers, while industrial and healthcare stocks slid. SK Hynix soared 13% in its record-breaking $26.5 billion Wall Street debut, while EquipmentShare surged 17% after raising its 2026 outlook. WD-40 Company climbed 11% on strong third-quarter results, and Meta Platforms extended its gains, taking it to a 15% increase in the past week and making it the top Magnificent Seven performer today. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)
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10.07.26
|SK Hynix’s US shares jump 13% on Nasdaq debut (Financial Times)
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10.07.26
|SK Hynix’s US shares jump 13% on Nasdaq debut (Financial Times)
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09.07.26