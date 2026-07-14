Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
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14.07.2026 18:16:21
Stock Market Today, July 14: IBM Slides After Profit Warning Weighs on Dow
As of noon today, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.26% to 7,535.12, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 0.81% to 26,083.42 on tech strength, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) sank 0.19% to 52,401.14 thanks mostly to one name. Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) plunged after a profit warning, weighing on the Dow even as bank stocks like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) surged after earnings. On the Nasdaq, Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) jumped on upbeat company-specific news.Big bank results kicked off earnings season on a mostly positive note. Also, this morning, cooler inflation data helped ease bond yields and gave new Federal Reserve chairman Kevin Warsh more room to avoid or delay raising interest rates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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