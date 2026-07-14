Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
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14.07.2026 23:21:38
Stock Market Today, July 14: Lucid Group Plunges but Denies Reports About Bankruptcy Filing
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), a premium electric vehicle (EV) and EV technology provider, closed at $4.62, down 16.15%. Shares plunged after Bloomberg reiterated a report that the company was weighing bankruptcy or a going-private deal. Investors will now be closely watching the Aug. 4 earnings call and liquidity disclosures.Trading volume reached 152.3 million shares, spiking about 665% above its three-month average of 19.9 million shares. Lucid Group IPO'd in 2020 and has fallen 95% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.39% to 7,544, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.90% to 26,107. Among electric vehicle manufacturing and EV technology rivals, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) closed at $17.50, up 1.10%, while Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) finished at $396.18, up 0.36%.Lucid stock plunged over 50% after a report that the company was working with consulting firm AlixPartners and was advised on a potential bankruptcy filing or a going-private deal. The stock was subsequently halted several times for volatility.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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