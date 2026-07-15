Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
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15.07.2026 23:49:51
Stock Market Today, July 15: Lucid Spikes 29% After Dismissing Bankruptcy and Take-Private Rumors
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), a luxury electric vehicle design and manufacturing company, closed at $5.95, up 28.79%. The stock moved after Lucid rejected bankruptcy and take-private rumors. Investors will be watching the company’s liquidity closely over the coming quarters. Trading volume reached 55.6M shares, coming in about 169% above its three-month average of 20.7M shares. Lucid Group IPO'd in 2020 and has fallen 94% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.36% to 7,571, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.62% to 26,269. In luxury electric vehicle design, manufacturing, and technology, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) closed at $394.46, down 0.43%, while Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) finished at $17.80, up 1.71%, offering a mixed read on EV sentiment.One day after EV maker Lucid saw its shares briefly cut in half amid bankruptcy and take-private rumors, the company’s shares rallied 28% to finish higher than they were just two days ago. Lucid’s CEO Silvio Napolia responded to yesterday’s rumors, stating:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|12.07.26