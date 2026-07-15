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15.07.2026 22:56:13
Stock Market Today, July 15: Markets Rise on Cooler Inflation and Strong Earnings Start
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.62% to 26,269 as technology buyers focused on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 0.38% to 7,572 on cooler inflation data, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) added 0.29% to 52,659 amid a positive start to the quarterly earnings season.Gold prices fell 0.05% to $4,060.78 as of U.S. market close, while the 10-Year Treasury yield decreased 0.03% to 4.55%. Communication stocks gained 2.69% to lead the market, while technology and industrials both dropped 0.25%.Memory chip stocks dropped as sector volatility continued. Lucid Group jumped 29% after the electric vehicle maker denied bankruptcy rumors, while PayPal Holdings surged following reports of a potential Stripe acquisition bid. Space Exploration Technologies fell for a fourth straight session, and Johnson & Johnson slipped, despite raising its full-year guidance. BlackRock gained on strong earnings. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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