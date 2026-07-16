ATAIBECKLEY Aktie

ATAIBECKLEY für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41WEP / ISIN: US04650F1012

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.07.2026 22:59:05

Stock Market Today, July 16: AtaiBeckley Surges on Eli Lilly Acquisition Worth Up To $3.8 Billion

AtaiBeckley (NASDAQ:ATAI), a clinical-stage mental health and psychedelic drug developer, closed at $7.15, up 33.4%. Eli Lilly’s (NYSE:LLY) announced acquisition drove the move, and investors are watching the deal terms and closing process. Trading volume reached 164.9M shares, coming in about 1,494% above its three-month average of 10.3M shares. AtaiBeckley IPO'd in 2021 and has fallen 64% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.50% to 7,535, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.47% to 25,882. Among clinical-stage biopharmaceuticals focused on mental health and psychedelic therapeutics, COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) fell 6.61% to $12.43, while broader psychedelics sentiment stayed tied to AtaiBeckley’s Lilly deal.Pharmaceutical behemoth Eli Lilly acquired AtaiBeckley in a purchase worth up to $3.8 billion today, sending the latter’s shares 34% higher. The deal consists of $6.75 in cash per ATAI share, as well as $2.50 in contingent value rights (CVRs) tied to two of AtaiBeckley’s treatments meeting certain milestones over the next four, five, and seven years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ATAIBECKLEY INC Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ATAIBECKLEY INC Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ATAIBECKLEY INC Registered Shs 6,10 -1,61% ATAIBECKLEY INC Registered Shs
Eli Lilly 1 033,00 0,70% Eli Lilly

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
12.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 28
11.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11.07.26 KW 28: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.07.26 KW 28: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren im Freitagshandel abwärts. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen