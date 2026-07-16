ATAIBECKLEY Aktie
WKN DE: A41WEP / ISIN: US04650F1012
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16.07.2026 22:59:05
Stock Market Today, July 16: AtaiBeckley Surges on Eli Lilly Acquisition Worth Up To $3.8 Billion
AtaiBeckley (NASDAQ:ATAI), a clinical-stage mental health and psychedelic drug developer, closed at $7.15, up 33.4%. Eli Lilly’s (NYSE:LLY) announced acquisition drove the move, and investors are watching the deal terms and closing process. Trading volume reached 164.9M shares, coming in about 1,494% above its three-month average of 10.3M shares. AtaiBeckley IPO'd in 2021 and has fallen 64% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.50% to 7,535, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.47% to 25,882. Among clinical-stage biopharmaceuticals focused on mental health and psychedelic therapeutics, COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) fell 6.61% to $12.43, while broader psychedelics sentiment stayed tied to AtaiBeckley’s Lilly deal.Pharmaceutical behemoth Eli Lilly acquired AtaiBeckley in a purchase worth up to $3.8 billion today, sending the latter’s shares 34% higher. The deal consists of $6.75 in cash per ATAI share, as well as $2.50 in contingent value rights (CVRs) tied to two of AtaiBeckley’s treatments meeting certain milestones over the next four, five, and seven years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ATAIBECKLEY INC Registered Shs
|6,10
|-1,61%
|Eli Lilly
|1 033,00
|0,70%