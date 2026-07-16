Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
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16.07.2026 23:08:24
Stock Market Today, July 16: Lucid Group Surges on CEO's Denial of Bankruptcy and Take-Private Rumors
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), a luxury electric vehicle and EV technology maker, closed at $6.46, up 8.57%. CEO Silvio Napoli’s public denial of bankruptcy and take-private rumors drove the move, and investors are now watching the company’s liquidity efforts.Trading volume reached 45.1 million shares, coming in about 116% above its three-month average of 20.9 million shares. Lucid Group IPO'd in 2020 and has fallen 93% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,534, down 0.51%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) closed at 25,882, down 1.47%. Among electric vehicle manufacturing and EV technology peers, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) closed at $17.09, down 3.99%, and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) closed at $391.06, down 0.86%, underscoring a softer tape for the group.The wild ride for Lucid stock this week began on Tuesday when a publication covering EVs reported that a consulting firm hired by Lucid management was advising the company on the possibility of filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection or being taken private.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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