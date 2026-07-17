Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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17.07.2026 22:58:14
Stock Market Today, July 17: Netflix Plunges, but Are Investors Missing the Point?
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), the global streaming entertainment and ad-supported video platform, closed at $68.95, down 7.26%. Guidance came in below Wall Street forecasts, and investors are watching near-term revenue and earnings growth.Trading volume reached 141.0 million shares, coming in about 218% above its three-month average of 44.3 million shares. Netflix IPO'd in 2002 and has grown 57,531% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.01% to 7,458, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) dropped 1.40% to 25,520. Within entertainment streaming and subscription video services, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) closed at $97.67, down 2.05%, while Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) ended at $23.79, down 1.29%, highlighting pressure across streaming peers.Netflix didn’t report a bad quarter. Revenue continues to grow by double-digits, and free cash flow is, well, flowing. That revenue growth, however, slowed to 13.4% year over year, the lowest level in over a year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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