UiPath Aktie
WKN DE: A3CND6 / ISIN: US90364P1057
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17.07.2026 23:52:56
Stock Market Today, July 17: UiPath Gains on Retail AI Partnership
UiPath (NYSE:PATH), an enterprise automation and robotic software provider, closed at $12.15, up 1.00%. The gains follow a recent retail artificial intelligence (AI) partnership, while broader technology weakness stayed in focus.Trading volume reached 90.6 million shares, coming in about 86% above its three-month average of 48.7 million shares. UiPath IPO'd in 2021 and has fallen 81% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.01% to 7,458, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.40% to 25,520. Among robotic process automation rivals, Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) closed at $26.11, down 0.38%, while Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), which will report Q2 earnings next week, closed at $32.16, down 2.31%.UiPath erased some of its losses today, but the stock is still down over 26% year-to-date. It automates common back-office business tasks with AI and robotic technology, but it has struggled alongside other software stocks as investors fear that AI might replace its services altogether. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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