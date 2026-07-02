Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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02.07.2026 23:51:48
Stock Market Today, July 2: Opendoor Slips as Housing Rebound Hopes Run Into Margin Pressure
Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN), a digital residential home buying and selling platform, closed at $4.90, down 0.81%. Broader tech selling pressured the shares, and investors are watching chip and AI momentum for signs of stabilization.The company’s trading volume reached 89.5M shares, which is roughly 112% above its three-month average of 42.2M shares. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.07% to 7,473.24, unchanged from the previous session. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) dropped 0.80% to 25,832. Among U.S. residential real estate technology and online home-buying/selling services peers, Z closed at $33.43, up 1.24%, and Compass finished at $12.62, up 0.60%, showing firmer trading than Opendoor Technologies during the session.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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