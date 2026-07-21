Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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21.07.2026 23:03:44
Stock Market Today, July 21: Micron Surges 12% as Semiconductor Strength Lifts Nasdaq
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.29% to 25,837, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.89% to 7,509 ,and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) added 0.74% to 52,225, snapping a three-session losing streak as semiconductor strength outweighed trade and geopolitical tensions.Gold prices rose 1.75% to $4,082.73 as of U.S. market close, and the 10-Year Treasury yield climbed 0.03% to 4.63%. Industrial and energy shares gained the most, while communications and consumer defensive stocks were in the red. Micron Technology surged 12%, and Sandisk Corporation soared 14% in a memory-led technology rally. An 8% increase from Advanced Micro Devices extended yesterday’s gains following its artificial intelligence (AI) deal with Microsoft. General Motors lifted early sentiment on strong quarterly results, and AeroVironment shares pushed upwards on news of a new U.S. Army contract.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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