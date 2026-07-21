UiPath Aktie
WKN DE: A3CND6 / ISIN: US90364P1057
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21.07.2026 23:55:54
Stock Market Today, July 21: UiPath Falls 1% Despite Tech Stock Rebound
UiPath (NYSE:PATH), an artificial intelligence (AI) robotic and automation software provider, closed at $12.04, down 0.99%. Recent investment reports that put the spotlight on UiPath's customer demand could have put it in focus, while investors will be watching the next earnings call for guidance and Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) trends.Trading volume reached 175.3 million shares, coming in about 235% above its three-month average of 52.3 million shares. UiPath IPO'd in 2021 and has fallen 832 since going public.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.89% to 7,509, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.29% to 25,837. Among application software peers focused on enterprise automation, Appian closed at $25.35, down 2.61%, and Pegasystems closed at $30.94, down 2.27%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu UiPath
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27.05.26
|Ausblick: UiPath präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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13.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: UiPath stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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10.03.26
|Ausblick: UiPath zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26