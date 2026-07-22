Ondas Holdings Aktie

Ondas Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US68236H1059

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22.07.2026 23:05:41

Stock Market Today, July 22: Ondas Secures $70 Million in New Orders, Rises 28% Over the Last Week

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS), a drone networking and autonomous defense systems provider, closed at $8.00, up 4.44%. Premarket, the company announced $70 million in new orders over the past month, and investors are watching the execution of the order backlog next. Trading volume reached 171.9M shares, coming in about 107% above its three-month average of 82.9M shares. Ondas IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 30% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.13% to 7,499, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) dropped 0.57% to 25,691. Among aerospace & defense peers in private wireless, drone, and counter-UAS systems, AeroVironment closed at $150.35, up 1.01%, while Red Cat Holdings finished at $7.83, down 8.85%, underscoring uneven sentiment across the group.After seeing its stock nearly halve from $12 to $6 since the start of June, drone-focused Ondas has rebounded nicely over the last week, announcing $70 million in new orders over the last four weeks. This figure is attention-grabbing because it shows a sharp rise from $40 million in June and $30 million in May, indicating an acceleration in growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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