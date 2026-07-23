Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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23.07.2026 22:55:24
Stock Market Today, July 23: Alphabet Slides 7% After Announcing 2026 Capex of Roughly $200 Billion
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), a search, ads, video, cloud, and AI infrastructure platforms provider, closed at $317.69, down 7.13%. Investors are reacting to higher AI-related spending and watching whether cloud growth can support returns on that build-out. Trading volume reached 68.6M shares, coming in about 111% above its three-month average of 32.5M shares. Alphabet IPO'd in 2004 and has grown 12,557% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.20% to 7,409, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) dropped 2.15% to 25,138. Among internet content and information, digital advertising, and cloud services rivals, Microsoft closed at $381.58, down 2.24%, and Meta Platforms finished at $606.10, down 3.36%.On the surface, it was a great-looking quarter for Alphabet as:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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