Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.07.2026 23:10:14
Stock Market Today, July 23: Tesla Drops 15%, Leading Tech Stock Slide
Slipping 2.15% to 25,138, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) dropped sharply today, driven by a broad retreat in technology stocks following earnings reports. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) lost 1.21% to 7,408 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) fell 0.97% to 51,712. Gold prices fell 2.36% to $4,048.76 as of U.S. market close, and the 10-Year Treasury yield rose 0.04% to 4.67%, a 52-week high. Communication services and consumer cyclicals were the biggest losers today, while industrials and healthcare stocks showed strength. Alphabet fell by 7%, and Tesla shares tumbled almost 15% following yesterday’s earnings. In contrast, Intel rose in after-hours trading following its Q2 results, which beat expectations. EquipmentShare.com rose 8%, extending gains after increasing its revenue guidance earlier this month. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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