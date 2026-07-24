Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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24.07.2026 23:04:53
Stock Market Today, July 24: Dow Recovers and Sandisk Tumbles 11% as Tech Stocks Fall Further
Up 0.46% to 51,947, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) recovered a portion of its Thursday loss, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) edged up 0.05% to 7,412 and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.64% to 24,976 on continued tech weakness.Gold rose 0.15% to $4,056.30 as of U.S. market close, while the 10-Year Treasury yield fell 0.02% to 4.68%. Real Estate and financial services led the gainers, while technology stocks fell 2.37%.Intel shares declined 6.5% as investors looked past a quarterly earnings beat, while Sandisk Corporation dropped almost 11% alongside other memory stocks. Space Exploration Technologies stumbled ahead of another key test flight. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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