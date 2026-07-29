Middle East Aktie
ISIN: JO3129311010
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29.07.2026 23:01:35
Stock Market Today, July 29: Stocks Slide on Hawkish Fed and Increased Middle East Tensions
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) fell 2.19% to 51,594, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) lost 1.52% to 7,316 and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) dropped 1.74% to 24,443 as a hawkish Federal Reserve and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East pressured equities.Gold gained 0.27% to $4,048.99 as of U.S. market close, and the 10-Year Treasury yield gained 0.09% to 4.70%. Energy and consumer defensive stocks were among the few gainers, while industrials fell 3.42% and technology stocks dropped 2.36%.Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp rose as oil prices jumped following a surprise escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Caterpillar Inc tumbled 6.91% after an analyst downgrade. Deere & Co also dropped 4.52% amid falling agricultural commodity prices and cautious guidance. Meta Platforms and Microsoft both reported after the bell. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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