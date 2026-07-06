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WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031

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06.07.2026 23:21:11

Stock Market Today, July 6: Semiconductor Momentum Lifts Nasdaq as Dow Closes Above 53,000

The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.12% to 26,121 as semiconductor strength persisted, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.72% to 7,537.43 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) climbed 0.29% to 53,055.91, marking its first close above the 53,000 milestone.Gold prices rose 1.23% to $4,176.30 as of U.S. market close, while the 10-Year Treasury yield edged up 0.01% to 4.49% as Consumer Cyclical shares led the session vs. a decline in Industrials and relative strength in Financial Services.Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) helped lead market cap gains following the holiday weekend, while Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) rose as artificial intelligence chip demand accelerated. Conversely, Solstice Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:SOLS) plummeted 15.14% after announcing a $14.5 billion agreement to acquire Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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