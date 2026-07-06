Upstart Holdings Aktie

Upstart Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QJL7 / ISIN: US91680M1071

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06.07.2026 22:53:16

Stock Market Today, July 6: Southeast Asian Mobility Upstart Grab Falls as Uber CEO Exits Board

Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB), a Southeast Asian super-app for rides, delivery, and financial services, closed at $3.85, down 1.28%. Shares fell after the company said Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi stepped down from its board, as the company tries to close its acquisition of foodpanda. Trading volume reached 73.0M shares, coming in about 35% above its three-month average of 54.3M shares. Grab Holdings IPO'd in 2020 and has fallen 68% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,538, up 0.74%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) finished at 26,121, up 1.12%. Among internet services and online platforms, ride-hailing, delivery, and fintech super-app peers, Uber Technologies closed at $72.43, down 2.69%, and DoorDash closed at $188.46, down 1.85%, as investors weighed platform growth against company-specific updates.There are many moving parts tied to Grab’s news with Uber’s CEO leaving the former’s board -- but investors shouldn’t panic about today’s developments. It was mostly a web of conflicts of interest that needed to be sorted out for both companies to grow.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Grab Holdings 3,33 -2,12% Grab Holdings
Uber 63,33 -3,06% Uber
Upstart Holdings Inc Registered Shs 29,82 -2,04% Upstart Holdings Inc Registered Shs

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