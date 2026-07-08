Middle East Aktie
ISIN: JO3129311010
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08.07.2026 18:22:35
Stock Market Today, July 8: Stocks Slide and Dow Drops 1.5% as Middle East Tensions Spike
At midday, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.91% to 7,435.81, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) declined 0.92% to 25,584.75, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) lost 1.51% to 52,126.81 as renewed U.S.-Iran tensions triggered another oil spike and geopolitical anxiety.Gold prices fell 1.87% to $4,030.68, and the 10-Year Treasury yield rose 0.06% to 4.59% as of midday. Most sectors fell, with just the energy sector and consumer defensive stocks in the green. Penguin Solutions, Inc. surged following a significant earnings beat, while Exxon Mobil Corporation rallied as Middle East uncertainty drove crude prices higher. Meanwhile, Intel Corporation dropped over 5% as tech stocks faltered. Leading chipmaker Micron Technology, which has fallen almost 20% in the past five days, showed some signs of paring losses. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares tumbled over 9% after a competitor filed a patent infringement lawsuit.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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