CoreWeave Aktie

CoreWeave für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

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01.06.2026 23:03:15

Stock Market Today, June 1: CoreWeave Surges on Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72 Deployment

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), a cloud provider for AI infrastructure management, closed Monday at $124.82, up 13.96%. The stock moved higher after news of its Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Vera Rubin NVL72 deployment, Russell 3000 Index inclusion prospects, and bullish commentary on AI infrastructure demand that investors are watching for sustainability.Trading volume reached 54 million shares, coming in about 90% above its three-month average of 28.4 million shares. CoreWeave IPO'd in 2025 and has grown 212% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.27% to finish Monday at 7,600, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.42% to close at 27,087. Within cloud infrastructure technology, industry peers Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) closed at $261.26, down 3.47%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) finished at $460.52, up 2.28%, underscoring divergent AI-cloud sentiment.CoreWeave announced today that it was first in the AI infrastructure sector to bring the Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72 system to the cloud on its rack-scale platform. The Vera Rubin system includes Nvidia GPUs, CPUs, advanced microprocessors, and its next-generation, high-performance network interface card. CoreWeave now has the latest technology to offer its technology partners.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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