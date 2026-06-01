UiPath Aktie
WKN DE: A3CND6 / ISIN: US90364P1057
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02.06.2026 00:33:31
Stock Market Today, June 1: Stock Market Today, June 1: UiPath Rises After Strong Q1 Results and Raised Outlook
UiPath (NYSE:PATH), an automation platform offering robotic process automation solutions, closed Monday’s session at $13.1, up 11.77%. The stock moved higher after investors reacted to fiscal Q1 2027 results that showed 17% revenue growth, the company’s positive GAAP operating income, and raised guidance. Investors are watching how improved profitability will supports its AI automation strategy. The company’s trading volume reached 65.5 million shares, coming in about 93% above compared with its three-month average of 34 million shares. UiPath IPO'd in 2021 and has fallen 81% since going public.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.27% to finish near 7,599.96, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 0.42% to close around 27,086.81. Among software - infrastructure names, industry peers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $460.52 (+2.28%) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) finished at $248.15 (+9.91%), underscoring continued enthusiasm for large-scale AI and cloud infrastructure spending.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu UiPath
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27.05.26
|Ausblick: UiPath präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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13.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: UiPath stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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10.03.26
|Ausblick: UiPath zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: UiPath informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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02.12.25
|Ausblick: UiPath vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)