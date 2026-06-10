Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023
|
10.06.2026 22:44:37
Stock Market Today, June 10: Super Micro Computer Crashes After $7 Billion Equity Financing Plan
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), AI server and storage solutions provider, closed Wednesday at $29.27, down 27.98%. The stock sold off after the company detailed plans for about $7 billion in equity and equity-linked financing to fund a $39 billion backlog of AI server orders. Investors are now considering how dilution and execution risks balance demand for its AI infrastructure. Trading volume reached 184 million shares, coming in about 316% above its three-month average of 44.2 million shares. Super Micro Computer IPO'd in 2007 and has grown 3,241% since going public.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.62% on Wednesday to 7,267, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slid 1.98% to 25,169.50. Within computer hardware, industry peers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) closed at $369.83 (-3.13%) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) finished at $45.49 (-5.76%) as AI server sentiment weakened.Supermicro’s news today can be viewed as both good and bad. A $7 billion capital raise involving stock offerings and equity-linked financing will dilute shareholders, and investors sold the stock off on that news alone. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Inc
|
10.06.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
10.06.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Nachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
10.06.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
10.06.26
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Mittwochshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
09.06.26