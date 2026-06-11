AMC Entertainment Aktie
WKN DE: 869004 / ISIN: US0016691000
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11.06.2026 23:43:35
Stock Market Today, June 11: AMC Entertainment Jumps After Completing $150 Million Equity Offering
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), which operates movie theaters worldwide, closed Thursday at $2.29, up 9.86%. The stock moved higher after news broke that AMC completed a $150 million at-the-market equity offering. Investors are watching to see whether stronger box-office trends sustain the turnaround narrative. Trading volume reached 58.4 million shares, about 85% above its three-month average of 31.5 million shares. AMC Entertainment IPO'd in 2013 and has fallen 99% since going public.The S&P 500 rose 1.73% to 7,393, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.54% to finish at 25,810. Within the entertainment space, industry peers Cinemark closed at $34.00 (+2.87%), and IMAX ended at $42.12 (-0.14%), underscoring mixed moves across theater-focused names.While most equity offerings prompt a share price decline, AMC rose 10% today after completing a $150 million at-the-market equity offering. This raise added financial flexibility for the company, as it could play a small role in whittling down its $3.9 billion in long-term debt and funding its $3.4 billion in leases.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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