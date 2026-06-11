Coupang Aktie
WKN DE: A2QQZ2 / ISIN: US22266T1097
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11.06.2026 22:47:36
Stock Market Today, June 11: Coupang Jumps After Privacy Fine Lands Below Worst Case Fears
Coupang (NYSE:CPNG), a South Korean e-commerce platform offering diverse products and services, closed Thursday at $17.27, up 14.25%. The stock moved higher after regulators finalized a record privacy fine that came in below worst-case fears. Investors are watching how the charge affects 2026 earnings. Trading volume reached 67.8 million shares, about 197% above its three-month average of 22.8 million shares. Coupang IPO'd in 2021 and has fallen 65% since going public.The S&P 500 added 1.73% to finish Thursday at 7,393, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.54% to close at 25,810. Within internet retail, industry peers Alibaba Group closed at $112.69, down 2.33%, and JD.com finished at $28.06, off 1.37%, lagging Coupang’s rally.In the latest example of just how much the market hates uncertainty, shares of Coupang are up 14% today after the South Korean e-commerce company received a smaller-than-expected $409 million fine from the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC). Coupang was hit by a data breach in November of 2025, and the PIPC argued that the company “did not have a system to protect and manage customer information despite its business scale."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Coupang
|14,70
|-1,24%