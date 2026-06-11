NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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11.06.2026 22:58:29

Stock Market Today, June 11: Micron, Intel, and Nvidia Lead Rebound and SpaceX IPO Approaches

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 1.75% to 7,394.30, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) jumped 2.54% to 25,809.66, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) climbed 1.86% to 50,848.75 as a de-escalation of U.S.-Iran tensions lead a broad rebound.Memory stocks surged today as Micron Technology bounced almost 12% to erase this week’s losses and Sandisk gained 14%. An analyst upgrade boosted Intel by 10%. Nvidia was also in the green, as semiconductors spearheaded the tech recovery. In what’s becoming a common occurrence for AI hyperscalers, Oracle tumbled despite an earnings beat as investors digested its guidance and spending plans. Lam Research increased on renewed AI‑hardware demand optimism.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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