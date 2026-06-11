Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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12.06.2026 00:26:33

Stock Market Today, June 11: Microsoft Falls as AI Spending Scrutiny Adds to Xbox Restructuring Reports

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), a leading software and cloud platform provider, closed Thursday’s session at $390.34, down 1.77%. The stock moved lower as Xbox restructuring headlines and sector-wide AI spending worries following an Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) cloud miss pressured sentiment, and investors are watching how AI Copilot adoption and data-center demand support longer-term growth.The company’s trading volume reached 46.2 million shares, which is roughly 33% above compared with its three-month average of 34.7 million shares. Microsoft went public in 1986 and has grown 401389% since its IPO. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 1.75% to close at 7,394.30, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 2.54% to finish at 25,809.66. Among software - infrastructure peers, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) closed at $184.1, down 8.53%, while ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) ended at $103.08, off 2.81%, reflecting renewed scrutiny on cloud and AI spending.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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