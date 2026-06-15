Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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16.06.2026 00:08:52
Stock Market Today, June 15: D-Wave Quantum Jumps After Mizuho Raises Price Target on Roadmap Progress
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), which develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services, closed at $26.30, up 12.54%. The stock rose after Mizuho raised its price target to $35 and highlighted progress on the company’s long-term logical-qubit roadmap. Investors are watching for continued execution and valuation risks. Trading volume reached 44.7 million shares, about 34% above its three-month average of 33.4 million shares. D-Wave Quantum IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 159% since going public.The S&P 500 advanced 1.67% to 7,555, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 3.07% to 26,684. Among quantum computing industry peers, Rigetti Computing closed at $22.7 (+8.20%), and IonQ finished at $61.18 (+5.76%) as the group extended its rally.D-Wave Quantum’s shares soared 13% today after a Mizuho analyst raised their price target on the stock from $29 to $35, stating that they see the company “maintaining its leadership in annealing quantum computing.” The analyst also noted that D-Wave’s roadmap to (hopefully) reach 10 logical quibits by 2030 and potentially 100 by 2032 makes the company the leader of its burgeoning niche.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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