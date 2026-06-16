Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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16.06.2026 23:05:19
Stock Market Today, June 16: Netflix Falls After Missing Out on Another Media Acquisition
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), a streaming entertainment services provider, closed Tuesday at $78.72, down 3.61%. Shares moved lower as investors reacted to reports of failed and potential media acquisitions alongside legal headlines. They are scrutinizing how future deal-making and litigation could affect cash deployment and strategy.Trading volume reached 64.4 million shares, coming in about 68% above its three-month average of 38.2 million shares. Netflix IPO'd in 2002 and has grown 65,697% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.57% to 7,511, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 1.15% to finish at 26,376. Among entertainment industry peers, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) closed at $101.28, down 0.40%, and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) ended at $26.6, slipping 0.86% as investors reassessed streaming competition and consolidation.Investors seemed pleased earlier this year when Netflix declined to participate in a bidding war for Warner Bros. Discovery, allowing Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) to acquire that media giant. But new reports that Netflix was also interested in buying Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) before being outbid by Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) seem to have raised investor concerns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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