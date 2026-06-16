Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

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16.06.2026 23:24:34

Stock Market Today, June 16: Nvidia, Broadcom, and Micron Technology Lead Drop in Nasdaq

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.57% to 7,511.35, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) dropped 1.15% to 26,376.34 on tech and chip weakness. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) rose 0.64% to 51,999.67, closing a four-day winning streak at a fresh record high.Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure player CoreWeave jumped almost 10% today on bullish analyst sentiment. However, many popular tech and chip stocks, such as Nvidia, Broadcom, Micron Technology, and Advanced Micro Devices, fell — potentially due to profit-taking — as the recent rebound lost steam. Robinhood Markets slid after announcing layoffs, while optimism about a potential FDA approval for its flu vaccine boosted Moderna.Tech stocks lagged today as investors favored the industrial, transportation, and financial sectors on the back of cooling oil prices. The rotation did not stop Space Exploration Technologies Corp. from continuing its post-IPO surge, though the record-breaking stock did pare some of its gains in afternoon trading. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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