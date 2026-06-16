Snap Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DLMS / ISIN: US83304A1060

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16.06.2026 22:37:50

Stock Market Today, June 16: Snap Falls After Launch of $2,195 AR Glasses

Snap (NYSE:SNAP), a social-focused technology platform, closed Tuesday at $5.16, down 9.72%. The stock dropped during the regular session as investors reacted to the launch of $2,195 SPECS augmented reality glasses and CEO Evan Spiegel’s defense of heavy AR spending against activist pressure. Investors are also watching whether consumer demand will justify the investment. Trading volume reached 92.2 million shares, about 84% above its three-month average of 50.2 million shares. Snap IPO'd in 2017 and has fallen 79% since going public.The S&P 500 fell 0.55% to finish Tuesday’s session at 7,513, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.15% to close at 26,376. Within the internet content & information space, industry peers moved mixed as Meta Platforms closed at $600.21, up 1.13%, while Pinterest ended at $21.18, down 0.68%, highlighting divergent sentiment across social-media platforms.Augmented reality glasses continue to be one of the most hotly debated tech products. Will they, or won’t they, become a staple of our lives in the future? However, most market participants today decided that, whatever the outcome of augmented reality glasses becomes, Snap’s SPECS cost way too much, which prompted its shares to sell off today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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