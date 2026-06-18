Cable Corporation of India Aktie
ISIN: INE475A01016
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19.06.2026 00:13:14
Stock Market Today, June 18: Comcast Falls as Cable Pressure Builds Before July Earnings
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), a broadband, cable, streaming, studios, and theme parks provider, closed at $22.43, down 1.15%. Investors are weighing an energy-efficiency win and stake trim, while watching July 23 results for broadband trends and Peacock.The company’s trading volume reached roughly 63.5M shares, which is about 86% above its three-month average of 34.1M shares.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 1.08% to 7,500.58, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.91% to 26,517.93. Among telecommunications services and media entertainment conglomerate peers, Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) closed at $126.23, down 4.37%, while AT&T (NYSE:T) ended at $22.01, off 1.92%, as cable stocks lagged the broader markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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