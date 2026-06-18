Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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18.06.2026 19:18:20
Stock Market Today, June 18: Intel Surges As Market Gains on U.S.-Iran Agreement
At 12.30 p.m., the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) was up 1.44% to 26,394.71, leading a broad rebound. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 1.03% to 7,496.48, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) rose 0.35% to 51,672.64 after a landmark geopolitical agreement bolstered sentiment.In the past 24 hours, gold prices fell 0.8% to $4,224.71, and the 10-Year Treasury yield fell 0.52% to 4.434%. Technology stocks led the gainers, while industrials trailed the market. Intel shares surged following reports of a chip-manufacturing partnership with Apple, while Advanced Micro Devices gained on an analyst price-target hike. Conversely, Space Exploration Technologies dropped more than 6% as post-IPO momentum cooled following its recent record-breaking market debut.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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