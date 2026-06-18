Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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18.06.2026 23:43:36
Stock Market Today, June 18: Netflix Edges Higher as Investors Weigh Pricing Upside Before Earnings
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), a global subscription streaming and ad-supported entertainment platform, closed at $77.38, up 0.55%. According to Citizens and TipRanks, investors are reviewing conservative 2027 pricing projections and second-quarter outlooks as they monitor the July 16 earnings report.The company’s trading volume reached 87.3M shares, which is about 122% above its three-month average of 39.4M shares. Netflix went public in 2002 and has grown 64,577% since its IPO. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 1.05% to 7,500.58, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.91% to 26,517.93. Among subscription-based streaming entertainment and digital media peers, The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) climbed 3.00% to $103.89, while Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) slipped 0.15% to $26.20.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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