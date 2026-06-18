Confidence Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFHW / ISIN: JP3306470000
|
19.06.2026 01:09:09
Stock Market Today, June 18: Pfizer Falls as CFO Transition Tests Confidence in 2026 Outlook
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), a large-cap biopharmaceutical company focused on medicines, vaccines, and specialty therapeutics, closed at $25.21, down 2.74%. This morning's CFO transition announcement and succession review kept investors focused on 2026 guidance and leadership continuity.The company’s trading volume reached 67.9M shares, which is roughly 85% above its three-month average of 36.6M shares.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 1.05% to 7,500.58, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.91% to 26,518. Among global biopharmaceuticals; research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines and vaccines, Merck (NYSE:MRK) fell 1.36% to $113.87, and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) dropped 2.32% to $54.00.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!