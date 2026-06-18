Confidence Aktie

Confidence für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EFHW / ISIN: JP3306470000

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19.06.2026 01:09:09

Stock Market Today, June 18: Pfizer Falls as CFO Transition Tests Confidence in 2026 Outlook

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), a large-cap biopharmaceutical company focused on medicines, vaccines, and specialty therapeutics, closed at $25.21, down 2.74%. This morning's CFO transition announcement and succession review kept investors focused on 2026 guidance and leadership continuity.The company’s trading volume reached 67.9M shares, which is roughly 85% above its three-month average of 36.6M shares.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 1.05% to 7,500.58, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.91% to 26,518. Among global biopharmaceuticals; research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines and vaccines, Merck (NYSE:MRK) fell 1.36% to $113.87, and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) dropped 2.32% to $54.00.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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