Honda Motor Aktie
WKN: 853226 / ISIN: JP3854600008
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18.06.2026 22:43:01
Stock Market Today, June 18: QuantumScape Jumps After Teaming Up With Honda on Solid-State Battery Research Agreement
QuantumScape (NASDAQ:QS), a solid-state battery developer for EVs, closed at $8.04, up 16.52%. Shares rose after the announcement of a new joint research agreement with Honda (NYSE:HMC) focused on development and manufacturing processes. Investors are also watching for the late-July earnings window and the company’s commercialization strategy.Trading volume reached 79.0M shares, coming in about 271% above its three-month average of 21.3M shares. QuantumScape IPO'd in 2020 and has fallen 19% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,501, up 1.08%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) closed at 26,518, up 1.91%. Among advanced battery technology peers, Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) closed at $2.87, up 6.30%, while lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) closed at $160.35, down 3.73%.QuantumScape will be teaming up with Honda on a new joint research program for its solid-state battery technology. As QuantumScape advances toward validation of the technology and manufacturing capability at scale, investors are gaining optimism about the total addressable market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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