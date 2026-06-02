Russell Aktie
WKN DE: 861252 / ISIN: US7823521080
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02.06.2026 23:43:10
Stock Market Today, June 2: Opendoor Tehcnology Rises as Russell 3000 Addition Draws Trading Interest
Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN), a digital home-selling platform, closed Tuesday at $5.41, up 1.88%. The stock moved higher as investors responded to news about its upcoming inclusion in the Russell 3000 index and are watching how index-driven inflows offset housing-market headwinds and ongoing losses.The company’s trading volume reached 56.4 million shares, which is about 51% above compared with its three-month average of 37.4 million shares. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) inched up 0.13% to 7,609.78, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.03% to finish at 27,094. Within real estate services, industry peers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) closed at $36.37 (up 0.33%) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) ended at $0.82 (down 1.20%), highlighting mixed sentiment across housing-related platforms.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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