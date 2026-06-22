Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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22.06.2026 23:14:02
Stock Market Today, June 22: Alphabet Falls as AlphaFold Co-Creator’s Exit Raises AI Talent Concerns
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), a global search, ads, cloud, and AI platform, closed at $348.78, down 5.08%. Shares fell after reports that another AI leader left for a rival and amid legal and regulatory headlines. Investors are watching whether Google can keep enough AI leadership to justify its heavy AI spending next.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.37% to 7,472.79, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.32% to 26,166.60. Within internet content & information / digital advertising and cloud computing, sector rivals Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) closed at $563.85, down 2.32%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $367.34, down 3.18%, as AI stocks stayed under pressure.Alphabet shares declined sharply after reports that DeepMind’s John Jumper, a 2024 Nobel Prize winner and AlphaFold co-creator, left for Anthropic, following Noam Shazeer’s recent move to OpenAI. These departures have heightened investor concerns about talent retention, especially as Alphabet continues significant investment to maintain its AI leadership in Gemini, Google Cloud, and Search.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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