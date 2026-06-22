Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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22.06.2026 23:07:55
Stock Market Today, June 22: Alphabet Slips on Key Departure and Defensive Blue Chips Gain
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) rose 0.29% to 51,712.71 as investors favored defensive blue chip names, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.37% to 7,472.79 and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.32% to 26,166.60 following a retreat in mega-cap technology stocks.Gold gained 0.90% to $4,189.13 and the 10-Year Treasury yield gained 0.06% to 4.51% as of U.S. market close. The energy and real estate sectors gained, while industrials and communication stocks each fell over 3%. Micron Technology rose nearly 7% after news of a deal with Anthropic boosted the stock ahead of its earnings this week. Other memory chip stocks like Sandisk also gained.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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