UiPath Aktie
WKN DE: A3CND6 / ISIN: US90364P1057
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22.06.2026 23:39:04
Stock Market Today, June 22: UiPath Falls as Agentic Automation Push Faces ARR Growth Test
UiPath (NYSE:PATH), an enterprise automation software provider, closed at $10.15, down 1.07%. UiPath traded lower despite the recent launch of Maestro Case, as investors continued to weigh its agentic automation push against the need for stronger ARR growth.The company’s trading volume reached 51.8M shares, coming in about 47% above its three-month average of 33.6M shares.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.37% to 7,472.79, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) dropped 1.32% to 26,1676.60. Among enterprise software — robotic process automation and workflow automation peers, Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) closed at $29.38, down 2.36%, highlighting continued pressure on automation names.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu UiPath
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27.05.26
|Ausblick: UiPath präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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13.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: UiPath stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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10.03.26
|Ausblick: UiPath zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26