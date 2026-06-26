Keel Infrastructure Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A42788 / ISIN: US4869171078
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27.06.2026 00:29:34
Stock Market Today, June 26: Keel Infrastructure Rises as Convertible Financing Backs AI Data Center Push
Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL), a digital infrastructure and energy platform for AI computing workloads, closed at $6.00, up 2.13%. Shares rose as investors continued to weigh the company’s recent $458 million convertible-note financing, which adds capital for data-center development while keeping dilution and lease-execution risk in focus.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7354.02, down 0.05%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) finished at 25,297.62, down 0.24%. Among digital infrastructure and energy infrastructure for AI/HPC workloads peers, CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) closed at $16.33, up 2.90%, and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) closed at $28.57, up 2.92%, highlighting selective strength in the group.Keel Infrastructure’s recent $458 million convertible-note financing is a key development as investors assess its shift toward AI and high-performance computing infrastructure. The deal provides flexibility for data-center expansion, while the conversion terms maintain dilution and balance-sheet strategy as central valuation considerations. The capped-call structure helps offset potential dilution at higher share prices, making the financing more complex than standard debt.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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