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WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081

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29.06.2026 23:18:17

Stock Market Today, June 29: Nasdaq Composite Outperforms as Tech Stocks Gain on Easing Geopolitical Tensions

Up 2.07% to 25,820, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) outperformed the broader market to snap a five-day losing streak as technology shares are rebounding, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 1.16% to 7,439 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) climbed 0.59% to 52,183 to reach a record close.Gold prices fell 1.66% to $4,028.10 as of U.S. market close, and the 10-Year Treasury yield slipped 0.02% to 4.38%. Meanwhile, the Consumer Cyclical sector rallied 3.87% vs. a 2.16% gain for Industrials and a 1.66% decline for Basic Materials.Tesla shares surged 5.8% to lead a broad recovery in mega-cap technology names, while Comcast Corporation rallied after announcing a strategic plan to spin off its cable television networks. These gains were slightly offset by Copart, which fell 5.00% following a CEO transition announcement, and T-Mobile US, as competitive satellite-link news is pressuring wireless carriers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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