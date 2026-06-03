Middle East Aktie
ISIN: JO3129311010
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03.06.2026 23:16:15
Stock Market Today, June 3: Markets End Winning Streak on Middle East Escalation Fears
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.74% to 7,553.68, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.89% to 26,853.98, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) dropped 1.21% to 50,687.07 as surging oil, higher yields, and geopolitical tensions pressured markets.Tech megacaps Nvidia and Microsoft both fell by more than 3%, weighing on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Semiconductor sentiment stayed upbeat with gains from memory chip stocks like Sandisk and Micron Technology. Intel erased some of its recent losses and Marvell Technology extended its rally — it is now up over 50% in the past five days. U.S. indexes ended their winning streak today as investors grew cautious amid reports of escalating tensions in the Middle East. The S&P 500 topped 7,600 for the first time after nine consecutive days of gains, but doubts about the U.S.-Iran peace negotiations caused oil prices to rise and stocks to falter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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