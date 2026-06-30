TopBuild Aktie
WKN DE: A14UY4 / ISIN: US89055F1030
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30.06.2026 23:27:29
Stock Market Today, June 30: QXO Falls After TopBuild Merger-Election Results Show Most Shareholders Opt for Cash
QXO (NYSE:QXO), a roofing and building products distributor, closed at $17.28, down 3.03%. Merger-election results for TopBuild showed most shareholders choosing cash, and investors are watching the expected July 1 close.Trading volume reached 87.3 million shares, more than five times the three-month average of 16.3 million shares. QXO IPO'd in 2012 and has fallen 28% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.79% to 7,499, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.52% to 26,214. Among building-products distribution and roofing, waterproofing and complementary construction materials peers, Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) fell 1.16% to $89.46.Entrepreneur Brad Jacobs founded QXO to unify the $800 billion building products distribution sector while utilizing technology to boost efficiency. Jacobs also established other successful ventures, such as XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) , a transportation and logistics firm, and United Rentals (NYSE:URI), an equipment rental company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu QXO Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-20th Conv Cum Pfd Shs Series -B-
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20.04.26
|TopBuild-Aktie klettert: Milliardenkauf durch BayWa-Konkurrent QXO (finanzen.at)