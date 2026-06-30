Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089

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30.06.2026 23:03:28

Stock Market Today, June 30: Rocket Lab Soars on Acquisition and Major Indexes Gain

The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.52% to 26,213.72, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.79% to 7,499.36 to close its strongest quarter since 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) edged up 0.26% to 52,319.20, hitting a new all-time high and marking its best six months since 2021.Gold prices slipped 0.09% to $4,035.30 as of U.S. market close, and the 10-Year Treasury yield gained 0.08% to 4.45%. The industrials and tech sectors climbed over 2%, while consumer defensive and healthcare stocks dropped. Intel rose 6% as chipmakers and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks gained. Rocket Lab surged following an $8 billion acquisition of Iridium Communications. Concentrix tumbled more than 11% after yesterday’s quarterly profit missed expectations after the close. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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